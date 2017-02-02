When Gee-Gees and Ravens take to the ice tonight, they'll Do it For Daron
uOttawa men's hockey team hosts game in support of charity named for ex-Senator Luke Richardson's late daughter
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
“When you lose somebody, you don’t want him to be forgotten, and you just try and do your best.”
Several years after the death of his older brother, that’s a mission Patrick Grandmaitre is still dedicated to.
Last year, Grandmaitre, head coach of the University of Ottawa Gee-Gees men’s hockey team, launched a new partnership between the hockey program and Do It For Daron, the mental health advocacy group named for Daron Richardson, the late daughter of former Ottawa Senators player and assistant coach Luke Richardson.
Tonight, the Gee-Gees take on their crosstown rivals, the Carleton Ravens, at the Minto Sports Rink, in the first DIFD-associated game between the two teams. There will be an information booth and DIFD stickers on both team’s helmets. All 50/50 proceeds will go to the charity’s work with the Royal Ottawa's Mental Health Centre.
The event will serve as part of the legacy of both Daron Richardson, and Jean-Eric Grandmaitre.
“Both of our stories are different but similar at the same time,” said Patrick.
Daron Richardson committed suicide in 2010. For her family, it was a terrible and sudden shock, while Jean-Eric’s battle with mental health had been long and open, Patrick said.
“I’m just trying to do my best to honour him and honour the time that he was around,” he said.
“We had a pride night a couple weeks ago. My brother was openly gay, and that too is a cause that I am proud to support.”
Patrick said he’s excited for the upcoming game, partly because of the rivalry between the two teams, which are very close in the standings.
“Then add the fact that we have such a tremendous event. Luke Richardson himself is going to be there to do the official puck drop ceremony. It should be a good evening.”
Most Popular
-
Deal gone wrong: Nova Scotia court to decide how to split $100K grand prize
-
'Don’t ever let anyone stop you:' Halifax woman uses pageant as platform to speak out on bullying, abuse
-
Trump gave a Black History Month speech about the persecution of Donald Trump
-
Man, woman killed after head-on crash on Nova Scotia's Highway 103