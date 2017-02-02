When Gee-Gees and Ravens take to the ice tonight, they'll Do it For Daron

“When you lose somebody, you don’t want him to be forgotten, and you just try and do your best.”

Several years after the death of his older brother, that’s a mission Patrick Grandmaitre is still dedicated to.

Last year, Grandmaitre, head coach of the University of Ottawa Gee-Gees men’s hockey team, launched a new partnership between the hockey program and Do It For Daron, the mental health advocacy group named for Daron Richardson, the late daughter of former Ottawa Senators player and assistant coach Luke Richardson.

Tonight, the Gee-Gees take on their crosstown rivals, the Carleton Ravens, at the Minto Sports Rink, in the first DIFD-associated game between the two teams. There will be an information booth and DIFD stickers on both team’s helmets. All 50/50 proceeds will go to the charity’s work with the Royal Ottawa's Mental Health Centre.

The event will serve as part of the legacy of both Daron Richardson, and Jean-Eric Grandmaitre.

“Both of our stories are different but similar at the same time,” said Patrick.

Daron Richardson committed suicide in 2010. For her family, it was a terrible and sudden shock, while Jean-Eric’s battle with mental health had been long and open, Patrick said.

“I’m just trying to do my best to honour him and honour the time that he was around,” he said.

“We had a pride night a couple weeks ago. My brother was openly gay, and that too is a cause that I am proud to support.”

Patrick said he’s excited for the upcoming game, partly because of the rivalry between the two teams, which are very close in the standings.