Ottawa police investigating first homicide of 2017

24-year-old man dead from stab wounds.

Ottawa Police are investigating the first homicide of 2017.

Ottawa has recorded its first homicide of 2017 after a 24-year-old man was stabbed to death Thursday morning.

Police responded to a home in the 1100 block of Joseph Cyr St. at 5:30 this morning and found the male victim.

Const. Marc Soucy, a spokesperson for the Ottawa Police, said the investigation is in its early stages

“There are several witnesses and our investigators are speaking to them," he said. "As far as suspects, I have no information,” 

The man was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries, but did not survive.

Soucy said the man's injuries were extensive.  

“The injuries were life-threatening when police arrived.”

Anyone with any information is being asked to call the Ottawa Police Major Crime Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5493, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477

Ottawa saw 24 homicides in total in 2016, an unusually high number for the city.

