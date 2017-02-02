Ottawa police investigating first homicide of 2017
24-year-old man dead from stab wounds.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Ottawa has recorded its first homicide of 2017 after a 24-year-old man was stabbed to death Thursday morning.
Police responded to a home in the 1100 block of Joseph Cyr St. at 5:30 this morning and found the male victim.
Const. Marc Soucy, a spokesperson for the Ottawa Police, said the investigation is in its early stages
“There are several witnesses and our investigators are speaking to them," he said. "As far as suspects, I have no information,”
The man was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries, but did not survive.
Soucy said the man's injuries were extensive.
“The injuries were life-threatening when police arrived.”
Anyone with any information is being asked to call the Ottawa Police Major Crime Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5493, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477
Ottawa saw 24 homicides in total in 2016, an unusually high number for the city.
Most Popular
-
Deal gone wrong: Nova Scotia court to decide how to split $100K grand prize
-
'Don’t ever let anyone stop you:' Halifax woman uses pageant as platform to speak out on bullying, abuse
-
Trump gave a Black History Month speech about the persecution of Donald Trump
-
Man, woman killed after head-on crash on Nova Scotia's Highway 103