Parliamentary budget officer raises concerns about infrastructure spending

The parliamentary budget officer is concerned that the federal government’s massive infrastructure funding isn’t moving out the door quickly enough.

The government announced last week it would spend nearly $200 billion over the next decade on infrastructure projects across the country.



The first phase included $13.6 billion earmarked for projects that could get underway and put people to work quickly. But budget officer Jean-Denis Fréchette found only $4.6 billion of that money has been committed.



Infrastructure Minister Amarjeet Sohi said that he’s confident the money is flowing and that the government had to work out a deal with provinces, but the money is definitely being put to good use.

“Since taking office, I have personally signed off on close to 1,200 projects from coast to coast to coast,” he said.

Fréchette cited government projections that the additional spending would lead to job creation and GDP growth, but said they weren’t providing the information to support that.

Sohi said the projects will get underway soon, showing the value of the government’s investment. He also said that deadlines are in place to make sure the money is spent.