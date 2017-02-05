Ottawa Public Service job looking for a "programming Jedi"

The force is apparently strong with the Public Service Commission of Canada.



The agency posted a new job posting last week asking for anyone interested in becoming a software developer, or as they put it a “Programming Jedi.”

Denis Skinner, the commission’s chief information officer, said they’re always looking for news ways to attract candidates and want to make sure their ads cut through the clutter (with or without a light sabre ).

“We are experimenting with more innovative and understandable job advertisements that will help us attract the right candidates,” he said

He said they want people reading jobs advertisements to not only be informed about the job, but to also be excited for the opportunity.

“We’ve tried to write this poster in an appealing way using plain language to describe the job and also highlight some of the benefits of working for our department,” he said.

The job’s benefits listed in the ad include the salary of between approximately $66,000 and $81,000, but also sitting or standing desks and active work stations with treadmills and stationary bikes.



The posting also mentions the office’s central location in downtown Gatineau with convenient access to trails.

Skinner said those details let perspective candidates know there are options and benefits.

“Standard job posters don’t usually mention things like a modern workplace with WI-FI or active workstations.”