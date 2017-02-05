Ottawa residents organizing to save local TVO broadcast

An Ottawa man has started a petition to ask TVO to continue over-the-air broadcasts in the region, after the station announced it plans to end transmission outside the GTA.

“It really bugs me that a public broadcaster will be completely inaccessible outside Toronto,” said Bob LeDrew, who created the online petition last Tuesday.

LeDrew hasn’t paid for cable since the 1990s, but uses a digital antenna to access basic channels including CTV, Global, TVA, CBC, and TVO.

“This isn’t going to change without a public outcry saying it needs to change,” he said. “Where I draw the line is the public broadcasters. I think they have a duty to make the content that taxpayers pay for available in a free way.”

Now his petition has 827 supporters, and LeDrew plans to deliver it to Premier Kathleen Wynne and Minister Of Education Mitzie Hunter after he reaches 1000 signatures.

LeDrew said the cost of internet bandwidth means making content available online doesn’t count.

He said he understands why the broadcaster is keeping their transmission in the GTA – they are required to do so under CRTC regulation and the area is densely populated. The decision is still angering citizens in southern Ontario and Ottawa.

“When it comes down to how that looks to the rest of the province, it doesn’t create an image that’s particularly helpful to them,” said LeDrew.

In the public comments people have left on the online announcement, one person asks if the station is changing it’s name to TVT – Television Toronto.

TVO has defended the decision, saying financial constraints are forcing the limited service. The broadcaster said it will save $1-million to end transmission in Ottawa, Belleville, Chatham, Cloyne, Kitchener, London, Thunder Bay and Windsor.