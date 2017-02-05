Sunday rally kicks off week of electoral reform protest

The protest was attended by around 150 people from a variety of organizations, gathered on Parliament with signs reading “perform on reform” and “Will your vote count?”

Some protesters focused on the problems they see in the current first-past-the-post system. Others took personal digs at the Prime Minister, calling on Justin Trudeau to “keep his promise” and calling the change in policy “a betrayal.”

Speakers included young organizers frustrated about the lack of change, as well as former candidates affected by strategic voting and NDP critics.

“Not only do your votes not count, but some people are forced to change their vote because they want the lesser evil. They’re still electing evil, but it’s the lesser of two,” said Andrew West, former Green Party candidate for Kanata-Carleton. “That’s not the system we want.”

The Trudeau Liberals campaigned heavily on a commitment to change the electoral system. On February 1 the government announced it was no longer a priority, citing low interest in polls.

On Saturday people across the country plan to rally in larger demonstrations again to demand electoral reform.

The protest on Sunday kicked off a week-long campaign of organized events for the “National Week of Action on Electoral Reform.” On Wednesday the group will launch a “Twitter storm” targeting the government with a hashtag.

Sunday’s Parliament Hill kick-off was organized by two students from Ottawa; Elizabeth Whitaker, 18, and Daniel Rae, 20.

Whitaker said they were inspired to create a Facebook event after seeing the announcement on the news.