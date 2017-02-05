Law students take on refugee policy after Trump travel ban

A ‘research-a-thon’ might sound like an average day for some grad students, but this weekend students from across Canada committed 12 hours of work to help refugees at the border.

“There’s been a huge sentiment of people being outaged, but wanting to turn outrage into action. We just want to help in the best way we can,” said first-year law student Uttra Gautam, one of the organizers of Saturday’s event in Ottawa.

The students were trying to find legal arguments to oppose a Canada-U.S. policy called the Safe Third Country Agreement. The policy prevents people from claiming refugee status on the land border between Canada and the United States.

The law works on the assumption that the United States is a safe country for refugees, but some refugee advocates say this is no longer the case.

Under the Safe Third Country Agreement, many refugees are required to ask for protection in the first country they arrive in. If they arrive in the United States first and are rejected, they do not have the option to ask for Canadian protection.

In Ottawa students of varying ages and backgrounds gathered on campus to work together on bilingual legal arguments to oppose the agreement.

“It sends a huge message to our own government,” said professor Jamie Liew. “There’s been a lot of rhetoric about opening our borders and welcoming out refugees, but the law students are seeing through that. They’re seeing how the law is impacting things.”

The project began at McGill University, but spread to law schools across the country.

The results of the collaborative research project will be shared with the Canadian Council for Refugees. The group is also fundraising for the organization, which advocates on behalf of refugees.