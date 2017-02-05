Winterlude carvers compete with ice crystal creations

Ice carvers from around the world sawed, sanded, sliced and melted their way to stunning creations for the 30th Crystal Garden competition at Winterlude this weekend.

With participants from the Phillippines, Russia, Japan and beyond, sculptures included a mermaid, a peacock, a surfer, a train and much more.

Sculptors competed in single-block, solo and tea competitions.

At stake this year for team competitors were more than the usual accolades. Winterlude is the host of the inaugural Canada Cup of Ice Carving this year. The new competition will rotate annually through Ice Magic in Lake Louise, the Ice on Whyte Festival in Edmonton and Winterlude.