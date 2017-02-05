News / Ottawa

Winterlude carvers compete with ice crystal creations

First ever Canada Cup winners crowned at ice-carving festival.

This was Canadian sculptor Ryan Hill’s entry for the individual ice carving section of the Winterlude Crystal Garden competition this year.

Adam Kveton / For Metro

Ice carvers from around the world sawed, sanded, sliced and melted their way to stunning creations for the 30th Crystal Garden competition at Winterlude this weekend.

With participants from the Phillippines, Russia, Japan and beyond, sculptures included a mermaid, a peacock, a surfer, a train and much more.

Ross and Antonio Baisas from the Philippines created this gravity-defying sculpture, appropriately named ‘Surfing with dolphins.’

Adam Kveton / For Metro

Sculptors competed in single-block, solo and tea competitions.

At stake this year for team competitors were more than the usual accolades. Winterlude is the host of the inaugural Canada Cup of Ice Carving this year. The new competition will rotate annually through Ice Magic in Lake Louise, the Ice on Whyte Festival in Edmonton and Winterlude.

This year’s first-place winners were; in single-block, Alexey Andreev from Russia; in solo, Koji Kareki from Japan; and in team, Samuel Girault and Michal Mizula of France and Poland

A judge checks out Valeriy Batalov and Eduard Ponomarenko’s sculpture, ‘To a Lucky Star.’

Adam Kveton / Metro

