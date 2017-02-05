Winterlude carvers compete with ice crystal creations
First ever Canada Cup winners crowned at ice-carving festival.
Ice carvers from around the world sawed, sanded, sliced and melted their way to stunning creations for the 30th Crystal Garden competition at Winterlude this weekend.
With participants from the Phillippines, Russia, Japan and beyond, sculptures included a mermaid, a peacock, a surfer, a train and much more.
Sculptors competed in single-block, solo and tea competitions.
This year’s first-place winners were; in single-block, Alexey Andreev from Russia; in solo, Koji Kareki from Japan; and in team, Samuel Girault and Michal Mizula of France and Poland