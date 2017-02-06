Artist creating Iranian woman’s memoir with large-scale calligraphy

With countries around the world closing their doors to immigrants and refugees, an Iranian Canadian artist has come to Ottawa with “a borderless story.”

Gita Hashemi, a Canadian artist born in Shiraz, Iran, is the first artist to take advantage of Carleton University’s new Open Space Lab. The initiative turns the university’s art gallery into a large working space in between shows, where artists can create something new and big while the public watches.

Hashemi’s live performance entails writing the life stories of another Iranian woman on huge sheets of paper. The text comes from an ongoing conversation, which focuses on gender and womanhood.

In an effort to keep these very personal stories as intimate as possible, while also very public, Hashemi is writing in Farsi calligraphy, she said.

However, an English translation is being made at the same time, allowing people to see the memoir as it’s being made in its original language, but also to understand it.

This mimics one of the artwork’s major themes: what is particular to a person or culture, versus what is universal.

The stories themselves work in the same way, she said.

“This is an existing person with a specific time, culture, place,” said Hashemi.

“(But) she talks about the way, for example, her body image was affected by what she was seeing on television … She also talks about stories of sexual abuse and sexual violence. (These) are universal stories – experiences that women have across borders.”

Despite this message in her work, Hashemi said she is worried to cross the U.S. border, even for her brother’s funeral.

A Canadian citizen, Hashemi said she knows crossing the border shouldn’t be an issue. However, attempting to do the same in 2001 has taught her caution.

She said, while trying to fly from Pearson International Airport to an art exhibition in the U.S., she was interrogated five times, and her laptop was searched.

“I don’t know that I’m prepared to experience that again,” said Hashemi.