City, province investigating fallen debris that forced Sunday street closures: Police

The city and the Ministry of Labour are investigating an incident that closed two downtown streets yesterday due to “falling materials,” according to an Ottawa Police Service tweet.

Ottawa police confirmed on Twitter that Waller Street was closed between the Mackenzie King Bridge and Besserer Street at around 10 p.m. “due to a structural hazard.”

News outlets reported that the debris was from a high-rise building currently under construction and that Daly Avenue had also been closed.

Ottawa police media relations said they currently have no information on the road closure.

According to the OPS Twitter account, Waller was reopened when the “source of falling materials (had) been located and secured by contractors.”