Elections Canada looks at making mail-in ballots easier

Elections Canada is kicking the tires on making part of the voting system a little bit more user friendly , but you won’t be casting a ballot online anytime soon.



The agency put out a request for expressions of interest on Monday to see what technologies could be available to allow voters to receive a special mail-in ballot electronically.



Currently, anyone using a mail-in ballot has to request it from Elections Canada, which then mails it out to the voter, who then mails it back.



Melanie Wise, a spokesperson for Elections Canada, said they’re considering ways to make that process a little easier.



“Delivering blank special ballots electronically would allow voters to get their blank ballots faster, while preserving the secrecy and integrity of the vote,” she said.



She said speeding up the process would also ensure that voters return their votes before election day.

She stressed at this point they are just seeing what might be out there. The tender posted online Monday makes clear that any change would have to be approved with changes to the Elections Act.

“This is a fact-finding exercise," Wise said. "Canada is seeking information on tools and technologies currently available in the market that could help improve the special ballot vote by mail service."

The agency is not looking at making it so Canadians could cast a ballot online, Wise said.