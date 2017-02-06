The Ghomeshi Effect: Dance-theatre production puts spotlight on legal system's role in sex assault

Though the Jian Ghomeshi trial had the attention of Canadians across the country, likely very few can claim it inspired them to create a dance-theatre production.

But that’s just what it did for Ottawa-based director, producer and performer Jessica Ruano.

In fact, to her, dance and theatre seemed just the right way to address what some have termed the Ghomeshi Effect: the fact that people are talking about sexual assault and how it’s handled in the legal system.

To create the show, titled The Ghomeshi Effect, Ruano conducted 40 interviews with lawyers, parole officers, support workers and everyday people with opinions, as well as survivors of sexual assault and their families.

None of the interviewees was part of the Ghomeshi trial, said Ruano, and every interview was anonymous and confidential.

During the show itself, dancers perform choreography while reciting parts of those interviews.

“In the show, (the audience is taken) through the journey that a person might take when engaging with the legal system,” said Ruano. “From the incident itself to speaking to a lawyer to filing a claim to actually being in court. And then what happens afterwards, because as we know, it doesn’t end when the verdict comes out.”

The play finishes by looking at coping mechanisms survivors and others developed, as well as potential legal-system reforms that could help to reduce the trauma involved in going to court.

“One person I interviewed said that she found going through the legal system arguably more traumatic than the incident itself, and I think that’s really saying something,” said Ruano.

Asked why set this all to dance, Ruano said, “Sexual violence is very much about the body, so it made sense to me to make it a very physical experience … (dance) has ways I think of either deepening the text, adding more to the text, or softening it.”

With performances at the Gladstone Theatre and the Shenkman Arts Centre now over, Ruano is fundraising and holding meetings to get The Ghomeshi Effect into high schools.