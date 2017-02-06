Campus sexual assault is a complex problem requiring complex solutions: Trudeau

Prime Minster Justin Trudeau said Monday that his government is committed to ending sexual assault on university and college campuses.

But, he said, it’s a complex problem with no simple solutions.



Trudeau received a question on the subject from Danika McConnell, student association president at MacEwan University, during a session with students from across the country at the Converge 2017 conference put on by Universities Canada.



McConnell said she doesn’t believe schools are doing enough to draft solid standalone policies on sexual assault.

“I think it is not being brought to light enough,” she said. “It’s integral to have this, because if universities can’t be a place of pushing forward to end and eliminate sexual violence, I am not sure what better place there can be.”

Trudeau recounted his own experience volunteering with the McGill University Sexual Assault Centre. He said that, at the time he was there, the school wasn’t confronting the issue.

“It was called the student-society sexual assault centre," he said, "because McGill at that point didn’t want to admit there was a problem with sexual assault on campus."

He said that things have improved since then but that he knows there's a lot more that has to be done.



“I have tasked our status of women minister to engage with this as a broad topic," he said, "understanding there is no one thing we can do that is going to flip the switch on this."

In the hour-long question-and-answer session with students, Trudeau was also asked about Indigenous issues, skills training and how students can adapt to a changing world.

McConnell said Trudeau’s answer on sexual assault seemed to acknowledge that it will take a lot of different approaches to solve the problem.