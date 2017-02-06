Ottawa looking for a redesign of cigarette packages

While the government looks to remove brand names from a pack of smokes, it also wants new warnings to help deter people from lighting up.



Health Canada has launched a graphic design competition for new cigarette warnings. At the same time, the agency is considering plain packaging, which would remove companies logos in favour of simple text.



André Gagnon, a spokesperson for the agency, said it was time to update the warnings currently on cigarette packages.

“Research and analysis has shown that updating and refreshing health-related messages on tobacco products helps to maintain their effectiveness,” he said in an email.



Gagnon said the change to the health warnings is separate from the plain-packaging discussions, which the Liberals committed to during the 2015 election.



“The proposal for plain and standardized packaging for tobacco products seeks to standardize the colour of all tobacco packages and limit the promotion that appears on them.”