Ottawa's own would-be celebrity rodent steps into the Groundhog Dog arena

Last week, Ottawa quietly joined the ranks of elite international destinations like Punxsutawney, Pa., Wiarton, Ont., and Balzac, Alta.

The capital got its own weather-predicting groundhog.



Working with the EY Centre and the Cottage and Backyard Show, marketing firm Karma Creative Solutions debuted Ottawa Ollie , just in time for Groundhog Day.

Standing six feet tall and weighing in at 185 pounds, Ollie is suspiciously human-sized and apparently lives in the Grasslands around the EY Centre.

After failing to see his shadow, and thus predicting an early spring, on the morning of Feb. 2, Ollie took to Twitter for the rest of the day before posting pictures of himself relaxing in a hot tub.



Jo Riding of Karma Creative said Ollie was an attempt at finding a brighter story among what had been a few months of bad news.

“I think everyone was looking for something fun and not orange- coloured in the news,” she said. “We were sick of everything being so miserable in the news and we thought we could maybe bring some fun to the capital.”

Riding said Ollie is targeted at reminding people about the upcoming cottage show, but also to the idea that spring is not that far off.

“He draws some attention to that and draws everyone’s attention to the fact that winter does end, and there are some good things out there,” she said.



Riding emphasized that Ollie's connection to the cottage show does not mean that he will always predict an early spring.

Mayor Jim Watson was invited to Ollie’s first prognostication event, but did not attend.



Riding said they intend to bring Ollie back, presumably from hibernation or a storage closet, next year to make a prediction.

With a mere 79 Twitter followers, Ottawa Ollie does not have the social media clout of Punxsutawney Phil, who has 4,703 followers on Twitter and 67,000 on Facebook. Nor does he compare to his Canadian counterparts, Wiarton Willie (3,811 on Twitter, 3,217 on Facebook) and Shubenacadie Sam (2,700 on Twitter, 16,000 on Facebook).