News / Ottawa

Ottawa to get hit with snow and freezing rain on Tuesday

Environment Canada says to expect unpleasant travel conditions as of this afternoon

You can expect lots of snow and then freezing rain on Tuesday.

Metro File

You can expect lots of snow and then freezing rain on Tuesday.

Weather wise, you can expect Tuesday to suck quite a bit.

Environment Canada has issued both a special weather statement and a freezing rain warning for Tuesday with a lot of snow starting during the day Tuesday and being topped off with freezing rain.

“Freezing rain over the Ottawa Valley could last longer into early Wednesday morning. A few centimetres of snow and ice pellets are likely before the freezing rain begins,” Environment Canada warned in the statement released Monday.

The agency warned to expect slick roads and sidewalks and lots of delays as a result of the weather.

Editors' Picks

Most Popular

Ottawa Views

More...