Ottawa to get hit with snow and freezing rain on Tuesday
Environment Canada says to expect unpleasant travel conditions as of this afternoon
Weather wise, you can expect Tuesday to suck quite a bit.
Environment Canada has issued both a special weather statement and a freezing rain warning for Tuesday with a lot of snow starting during the day Tuesday and being topped off with freezing rain.
“Freezing rain over the Ottawa Valley could last longer into early Wednesday morning. A few
The agency warned to expect slick roads and sidewalks and lots of delays as a result of the weather.