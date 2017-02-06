Police investigating late-night stabbing on Caldwell Avenue in West End
No suspects yet, after victim rushed to surgery early Monday morning
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Police are investigating after a man with a stab wound was rushed to hospital Monday morning.
Police got the call around 3 a.m. to respond to the 1300 block of Caldwell Ave., said Const. Marc Soucy with police media relations.
“The victim was taken to hospital in serious condition and went immediately to surgery, so we have not spoken to him yet,” said Soucy.
He noted that police have no suspect yet, “but we don’t believe it’s self-inflicted.”