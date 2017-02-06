Now is 'a time of caution and fear’ at airports: Ottawa refugee advocate

Hundreds of lawyers across Canada are banding together against the Trump Administration’s immigration policy.

A new coalition, spearheaded by Ottawa’s Refugee Hub alongside several other organizations, formed this past weekend to organize volunteer efforts at Canadian airports, and gather information for American colleagues who are battling the White House’s ban on refugees and on travllers from seven majority-Muslim countries.

The ban was suspended by a federal judge in Washington State, in a ruling issued Friday night.

Jennifer Bond, law professor and director of Refugee Hub, said now is “a time of caution and fear” for those considering crossing the border to the U.S. even though the moment of “high drama” has past since the travel ban was first introduced.

“People who are in the airports from the affected countries are feeling nervous,” bond said, “but so too are other people who aren’t necessarily from those countries but may feel that they will be targeted just because of the way they look or how they are presenting themselves.”

Despite the judge’s decision to suspend the ban and restore prior immigration regulations, there has not been a “huge rush” of people deciding to travel south from Canada, Bond said.

“We think that the window for them to travel might actually be quite short,” she said. The U.S. Justice Department is expected to submit its case for restoring ban to a federal appeals panel on Monday night.