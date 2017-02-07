Councillors looking to declare Ottawa a sanctuary city

Classifying Ottawa as a sanctuary city, as some councillors are proposing to do, could influence how several departments go about their work.



Coun. Catherine McKenney raised the idea last week of having council declare Ottawa to be such a city in the wake of U.S. President Donald Trump’s immigration ban.



McKenney did not return calls from Metro Tuesday about whether she still planned to introduce a motion at Wednesday’s council meeting, but she told CBC last week that it was an important issue.



"When things around the world are so tenuous and people are nervous about traveling around, I think it's important we take care of each other.”

Sanctuary cities in the United States are cities that decline to work with customs and border officials on deportation.



Police agencies in those communities won’t hold someone in custody for the border agency and city staff don’t ask people about their immigration status.

Const. Chuck Benoit with the Ottawa Police said the service generally doesn’t get involved in immigration matters.



“Ottawa Police Service does not proactively look for immigration issues unless we are looking for a serious offender involved in criminal activity or an immigration issue arises during an investigation,” he said.

Benoit said police will ask CBSA for assistance if they believe there is an issue with someone’s immigration status, but the border agency makes decisions about what happens next.

According to an agency spokesperson, Ottawa Public health does occasionally ask people about their immigration status, but only for health reasons.



The recreation department does not ask for a person’s immigration status, but the community service department said they have to follow provincial and federal rules.

“For example, in order to receive Ontario Works income support applicants must be a resident of Ottawa, and have an approved immigration status as defined by the province,” said Janice Burelle , General Manager, Community & Social Services.