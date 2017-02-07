Family uses crowdfunding to pay for funeral after fatal stabbing

The family of a young man who was fatally stabbed in east Ottawa is crowd-funding to cover the costs of his funeral.

“Brian's family is left reeling from this senseless act of violence,” wrote Tammy Hogan, who organized the fundraising campaign.

“There is little in the way of financial means and supports for his parents and siblings. We need your help in supporting his heartbroken family,” she wrote. “For those of you who did not have a chance to know Brian Boucher, you missed out on one fantastic character.”

Hogan wrote that Boucher often gave his time to charity. He organized leadership activities for at-risk children and youth and collected food and Christmas presents for families in need.

The 24-year-old was stabbed to death last Thursday morning, in the basement of a home in the 1100 block of Joseph Cyr Street. Boucher was found by police with extensive injuries and died in hospital.

Police have issued a warrant for Awale "AWOL" Hussein, 23, the main suspect in the murder. He is believed to still be in Ottawa.

Boucher was known as “Dub B” to his friends in the music community. Boucher was an aspiring rap artist. In January he released a new song on YouTube called “Caution.”