Ontario businesses hopeful about own future. Economy, not so much, survey finds

Businesses are not confident about the province’s economy despite optimism about their own individual future, the Ontario Chamber of Commerce has found.

In its annual survey released Tuesday at Queen’s Park, the business lobby notes there is a “confidence gap between our members’ organizational and provincial economic outlooks.”

“Our business confidence survey revealed that Ontario businesses continue to be cautiously optimistic about their own organizations’ economic future, but less so about that of the province,” said Allan O’Dette, president and CEO of the chamber.

“This perception is bolstered by the results of the new business prosperity index, which suggest vulnerabilities in the economy,” said O’Dette.

“Despite projections that Ontario will lead Canada in economic growth in the coming years, diminished profitability, lower labour market participation, and sluggish market activity … have resulted in a risk-averse atmosphere in which businesses are disinclined to grow production.”

Indeed, only 24 per cent of chamber members surveyed last fall are “confident” in the province’s economic outlook.

At the same time, 41 per cent of those polled were “not confident,” 34 per cent were neutral, and 1 per cent didn’t know.

However, 62 per cent of members were bullish about their own organization’s prospects with just 12 per cent responding that they were “not confident,” 25 per cent neutral, and 1 per cent unsure.

That’s according to an online poll of 773 members conducted by Fresh Intelligence between last Oct. 25 and Nov. 30.

“If OCC members are largely optimistic about their own organization’s economic outlook, why are they so pessimistic about that of the province? One reason is direction and governance: only a minority of OCC members believe that a number of major government policies and initiatives will have a positive impact on their organization,” the report stated.

“Ontario business is in a delicate position: OCC members are unsure of the stability of the wider provincial economy and critical of the impact government policy will have on their organization,” it continued.

“A number of day-to-day challenges, particularly hiring and electricity costs, are directly impacting their ability to invest and grow. Without an environment that allows business to act on their organizational confidence, broader confidence in the economy will be slow to arrive.”