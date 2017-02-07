Ottawa group wants Ontario government to top-up low income transit pass

Worried a new low-income bus pass won’t do enough for Ottawans struggling to make ends meet, the Healthy Transport Coalition is asking the Ontario government to fill the void.



Councillors approved the new Equipass during budget consultations. It will cost riders $57 per month and is estimated to benefit 8,800 people.



The coalition, along with other community groups, had hoped the city would bring the price down to the same cost as the community pass, which is for people on Ontario Disability payments — currently $42.25. A regular adult monthly pass costs $113.75.



“It was definitely a good first step, setting the price at $57 per month, and we’re grateful the city and the mayor have shown leadership," said Trevor Haché, a spokesperson for the group, "but ultimately we felt $57 was still too expensive.”

The Ontario government is doing pre-budget consultations,and Haché said that makes it an ideal time to reach out. He said that, since the first day they launched the campaign encouraging people to write the minister of finance, dozens of emails have already gone in.

He said it can be hard to pin down an exact cost, but they estimate it would cost the Ontario government between $1 million and $2 million per year to top up Ottawa’s pass. It would cost more for the government to offer a low-income single ticket fare.

The government is currently consulting on the idea of offering a minimum basic income. Haché said many who work with people with low-incomes, believe it’s time for the government to stop talking about the issues and start acting.