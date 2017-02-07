Youth arrested in Monday's Caldwell Avenue stabbing

Police have arrested and charged a youth with assault with a weapon in connection with a stabbing on Caldwell Avenue early Monday morning.

Police got the call around 3 a.m. to respond to the 1400 block of Caldwell Ave.

According to a police news release, “an altercation took place … between two males, one in his late teens. The youth had possession of a knife, which resulted in the stabbing of a 38-year-old male victim. The youth left the scene prior to police arrival.”

The victim had to be transported to hospital and rushed into surgery, leaving police unable to speak with him, said Const. Marc Soucy with police media relations.

An arrest was made at 5 p.m. that same day.