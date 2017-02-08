Council approves Baseline Road rapid bus project

City council has approved the design for a $148-million improvement project that would transform the Baseline Road transit route.

The bus rapid transit design is expected to make trips for both cars and buses more efficient.

The road would be widened to six lanes, with two dedicated bus lanes in the centre, to streamline trips for both buses and cars. Bus stops would be placed on a wide concrete platform separating eastbound and westbound traffic.

The project will cover a 14-kilometre stretch of road between Heron Transitway station and Baseline station near Algonquin College.