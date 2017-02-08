News / Ottawa

Ottawa Police charge snow contractor with fraud

Man was facing similar charges at time of new arrest.

A snowy street in Ottawa after a recent storm.

Metro File

Ottawa Police have charged a man with fraud, accusing him of signing up snow-removal clients, but failing to clear any snow away.

The organized fraud unit has charged Ryley Saumure, owner and operator of Boxer Snow Removal, with fraud over $5,000, possession of proceeds of crime and laundering the proceeds of crime.

Police also allege Saumure used aliases, emails that expired and fake phone numbers.

Saumure was already before the courts at the time of his arrest for similar charges that are alleged to have occurred in 2016.

