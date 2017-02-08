News / Ottawa

Ottawa Police seek male suspect in pistol-whipping investigation

Incident happened on Rideau Street last month

Police are looking for this individual.

Ottawa Police

Police are looking for this individual.

Ottawa Police are hoping the public can help them identify a man who they believe pulled a gun during an altercation on Rideau Street last month.

The incident took place on Jan. 26, near the Rideau Centre at around 9:30 p.m.

One man pulled a black handgun and used it to stike another man during a fight, police say.

The suspect male is approximately five-foot-five  with light brown skin. He was wearing a puffy winter jacket and sweat pants.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call Ottawa Police's Central Criminal Investigations Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5166 or Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Editors' Picks

Most Popular

Ottawa Views

More...