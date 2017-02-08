Ottawa Police seek male suspect in pistol-whipping investigation
Incident happened on Rideau Street last month
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Ottawa Police
The incident took place on Jan. 26, near the Rideau Centre at around 9:30 p.m.
One man pulled a black handgun and used it to stike another man during a fight, police say.
The suspect male is approximately
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call Ottawa Police's Central Criminal Investigations Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5166 or Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).