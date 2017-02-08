Phoenix system will be hitting targets on high-priority payments by mid-spring: Deputy minister
Department directing resources towards parental- and disability-leave cases
The federal government is promising that the Phoenix pay system will have gotten beyond some of its many problems within a few months.
Other problems could persist until summer..
At an update on Wednesday, Marie Lemay, deputy minister of Public Services and Procurement, unveiled a new online web portal that displays the system's pending transactions.
The government has set a standard of 20 days to process parental- and disability-leave
She said that the department's having cleared a prior backlog has freed up resources that can be devoted to helping expedite those payments.
The department is also looking at more automation. Currently, acting-assignment pay problems are meeting the turnaround-time standard (30 days) only seven per cent of the time. Lemay said the departmenrt is developing an automated solution.
Lemay also announced the hiring of third-party contractor, which will audit the system and suggest improvements. She said the government focused too much on the system itself and not enough on how people interact with it.
“We focused on the technology working, not on working with the technology,” she said.
“Our objective is to ensure that all parts of the pay system are working accurately from end to end.”