Computer glitch causing OC Transpo fare problem
Service working to fix problem that is costing about $700 per day.
OC Transpo is working to repair an IT problem that has left it unable to collect $700 in fares
When the commission updated routes in late December, it caused problems for the onboard computers on buses that interact with the Presto machines.
Andre Brisebois, a spokesperson for the agency, said there were small problems with the new routes that had not been covered in a software update.
"There were a small number of routes and stops in particular locations across the city that needed to be worked on," he said.
That problem confused Presto readers.
“The Presto machine is working fine and it doesn’t realize
Brisebois said they hope to have the update out to buses soon and that should resolve the problem.
He said it’s only affecting a small number of fares right now, but they do want to address it soon because it has cost the service about $20,000 in missed fare revenue so far.
“We have an estimate it may affect about 0.2 per cent of all fares.”