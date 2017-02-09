Computer glitch causing OC Transpo fare problem

OC Transpo is working to repair an IT problem that has left it unable to collect $700 in fares every day .



When the commission updated routes in late December, it caused problems for the onboard computers on buses that interact with the Presto machines.



Andre Brisebois, a spokesperson for the agency, said there were small problems with the new routes that had not been covered in a software update.



“There were a small number of routes and stops in particular locations across the city that needed to be worked on,” he said. “We’re now tasting the new database and aiming to push it wirelessly to all the computers on all the buses.”



That problem confused Presto readers, which declined to take fares, because they believed in some cases that the bus was not yet in service.