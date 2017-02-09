Conservative leadership candidate proposes moving some public servants out of capital

Conservative leadership candidate Lisa Raitt is pledging to move government staff out of the “Ottawa Bubble.”

In a fundraising email to her supporters, she said she planned to move bureaucrats out of Ottawa.

“The federal government should serve and represent the entire country, and not just the Ottawa Bubble,” her campaign email reads.

Raitt said that technology could be used to decentralize the civil service, a move that she believes would improve decision-making.

“Ottawa sometimes make bad decisions because they are in a space where they are not necessarily feeling the pain of the economy,” she said.

Raitt cited Fisheries and Oceans an example of a department whose staff might have to explain some of decisions to fishers in their community at the local Tim Hortons: “I think having that accountability on the coal face as we would say is important.”

Spreading civil servants out would also help spread the wealth of good-paying jobs to other parts of the country, she said.

“We have small communities all across the country that need to have good jobs. People with these jobs, federal civil servant jobs, are good people who give to the United Way, they coach hockey, they coach basketball. We have lost that in so many parts of that country, so why not burst that bubble.”