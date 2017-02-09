Fire in crib reportedly leaves toddler with severe burns

An early-morning fire in Kanata has reportedly left a toddler with severe burns to his face and limbs.

A fire broke out at a home at 84 Gowrie Dr. in Kanata at around 2 a.m. on Wednesday.

Though news reports seemed to suggest the fire began in the child’s crib, an Ottawa Fire Services spokesman said an electrical cause is being considered, and that the fire began in the room that included the crib.

“The Ontario Fire Marshal has taken over the investigation," he said. "They are bringing in an electrical engineer to check a few things.”

He estimated the damage to the home to be in the range of $100,000.