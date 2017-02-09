Five things to do in Ottawa this weekend, Feb. 10 – 12

Winterlude Part 2: the winter fun continues this weekend with a snowy forecast. Alx Veliz, DJ Domeno and Trevor Guthrie will take to the Confederation Park stage on Friday evening. In the Snowflake Kingdom (Jacques-Cartier Park) you can learn to downhill ski, slip on the super ice slides, see extreme aerial acrobatics, go dogsledding and soar over the park on the Winterlude mega-zip line.

Winter Jazz Fest means keeping the vibe chill all weekend. From Thursday to Sunday at the La Nouvelle Scène, catch solo artists and groups in concert. The majority of preformances are in the evening, with a full schedule at ottawajazzfestival.com. Day passes run from $45 to $70 and individual tickets vary.

Want to see people race souped-up beds across Dow’s Lake? You’re in luck. Teams will be raising funds in the annual Accora Village Bed Race on Saturday. Honours and prizes will go to the fastest bed, the best decorated bed and the best fundraisers. Registration starts at 11 a.m., with the parade at 12:30 p.m. and racing between 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Celebrate the lunar new year in Chinatown this weekend. The King of Good Fortune — accompanied by drummers — will be travelling the neighbourhood on Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. He will be giving away 2017 lucky red envelopes, 150 of which will include special gifts from local merchants.

5. Snowman record challenge (Saturday)