Shopify CEO pens essay defending Breitbart relationship

Shopify CEO Tobi Lütke has published an online essay pushing back against demands that the company stop doing business with right-wing news site Breitbart.

The essay, published on Medium, is titled “In Support of Free Speech” and expands on the original explanation Shopify provided.

Lütke mentions that he has received over 10,000 emails, tweets and messages asking the company to discontinue Breitbart's use of Shopify's platform. He writes that employees inside the company are receiving the same pressures.

“Shopify is an unlikely defender of Breitbart’s right to sell products,” admits Lütke. “I’m a liberally minded immigrant, leading a predominantly liberal workforce, hailing from predominantly liberal cities and countries.”

Former Breitbart CEO Steve Bannon is now President Donald Trump’s chief strategist. Merchandise on offer in the store includes T-shirts emblazoned with “Breitbart Border Patrol,” “Border Wall Construction Co.” and shirt with the slogan "Get in line" splashed on an outline of the U.S. map.

Lütke said he doesn’t personally like Breitbart but he compares online shopping to democracy — casting votes via purchases. He writes that the company is using the law, not morality, to determine what products are appropriate.

Lütke notes that Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump, Bernie Sanders and Ted Cruz all used the Shopify platform to sell merchandise during the U.S. election campaign.

The company does not make political donations, but COO Harley Finkelstein has signed a letter condemning the Trump administration’s travel ban.

“To kick off a merchant is to censor ideas,” wrote Lütke.

The creators of a petition on SumOfUs.org — which has reached 23,283 signatures — disagrees with the company’s stance. The petition calls the right-wing news site “dangerous” and calls on Shopify to end their business relationship.