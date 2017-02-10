Councillor concerned about Ottawa's rat population suggests installing cameras in sewers

Sure, the census tells us how many people live in Ottawa — but what about the rats?

Some councillors want to know. And one has a high-tech suggestion for finding out: video surveillance of sewers.

At Wednesday’s council meeting, councillors Mathieu Fleury and Allan Hubley asked staff what it’s doing to address the concerns Fleury has received about rats in parks and on the streets.

“Historically, the complaints we’d get about rats were usually on abandoned properties or where there are some landlords,” Fleury said. “Most recently, that’s changed.”

The city has bylaws protecting private property from pests like rats, Fleury said, but “at this point I believe the city does not have a coordinated approach” for public spaces.

For Hubley’s part, he said his concerns stem not from complaints in his ward but from speaking with workers on a sewer project in 2011. He said the workers noticed more rats, and guess that the increase was related to reduced use of pesticides.

Hubley said he’d expressed his concerns about the rat population to city staff at that time. Now he wants the city to start tracking the population.

His suggestion: cameras in sewers.

Eric Perez, service manager with Go Pest Control, said rat calls have remained fairly stable. But Todd Babbin, owner of Nature’s Way Property Services, said he believes the rat population is increasing, and that they have spread out to the suburban edges of the city.

Warmer temperatures, increased development, sewer and LRT work, and a lack of predators — all of these could be causes, Babbin said.

Fleury also suggested the city consider employing Senestech, a company whose rat bait causes infertility rather than death.