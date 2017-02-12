Ottawa hit with massive winter storm

A heavy snowstorm is bearing down on Ottawa leading to transit delays, a parking ban and a string of cancellations at the airport.



The city is expected to see as much as 25 centimetres of snow before Monday morning. OC Transpo warned Sunday afternoon that the current conditions were leading to delays of up to 20 minutes.



The city has imposed a parking ban as well, with parking prohibited between 1 a.m. and 7 a.m. Monday, though the city’s parking lots will now be opened up for free.



There were multiple cancellations at the Ottawa airport as well with flights to Toronto, which has also been hit with the storm among the most frequently cancelled .