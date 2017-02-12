Ottawa LRT vehicles put to the test in climate chamber

Ottawa’s new light rail vehicles are being put through their paces in a climate tunnel to ensure they can handle sweltering August days and freezing December nights.



The Citadis Spirit vehicles made by Alstom have been tested in cold weather climates before. The same vehicles currently operate in Moscow and Grenoble, France.



But the city, knowing just how extreme Ottawa weather can be, has moved one of the trains inside the National Research Council’s climate chamber, where the vehicle is undergoing a battery of tests.



Richard Holder, the city’s manager of rail systems, said the city is confident the vehicle will perform as designed, but wants to be sure.

“We want to be satisfied that we’re getting the vehicle that we paid for,” he said.

The climate chamber tests, which will go on for a few more weeks, have included subjecting the train to freezing-rain-like conditions, pushing the temperature down to -40 C and up to above 30 C.



Of particular concern, Holder said, is ensuring that doors open properly, and front windows remain clear, in freezing-rain storms.



Cabin comfort is another priority: “When it is very cold outside, we want to make sure the temperature is comfortable inside, both for people’s feet and for their heads,” Holder said.