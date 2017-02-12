Lingering impact of voluntary census shouldn't hit Ottawa

Some Canadian communities may have trouble telling their demographic stories, but Ottawa shouldn't be one of them.



The first round of 2016 Census numbers came out last week, showing population counts for towns, cities and villages across the country. Ottawa has a total population of 934,243 and the Ottawa-Gatineau region comes in at 1.3 million.

More statistics will roll out in the year ahead, including information from the national household survey, or long-form census, which collects information about commuting, language and culture and a host of other social demographics.



Long-form results help cities know which social programs and services to offer. But in 2011 it was made voluntary and many people took a pass on the survey. The numbers released so far only include information from the short-form census, which has always been mandatory.

The long-form was made mandatory again in 2016, but the blip in the data could make it difficult for some communities to compare their data to 2011.

In fact, when Statistics Canada released information on the 2011 census they removed over 1,000 communities because the response rate had declined so much making the data unreliable.



Marc Hamel, census manager with Statistics Canada, said Ottawa won’t have too much of a problem, because most people in 2011 filled out the mandatory survey.



“It was above 80 per cent. It’s still lower than what we would find on a mandatory survey, but it is a pretty decent response rate,” he said.

Hamel said in most cases Ottawa should have no problem comparing 2011 to 2016, but there may be some areas where researchers need to look for more information.

“In most cases, it should not, it all depends on the factors you look at.”



Nearby Merrickville and Prescott are both communities where Statistics Canada declined to release information in 2011.

Hamel said the communities where they couldn’t release information in 2011 represent just a small part of the country, but it’s still disappointing.

