Batman and Doctor Who actors attending 2017 Ottawa Comiccon

Ottawa Comiccon has announced that batman and Captain Jack Harkness will be two of the guests visiting the city in May – or at least, the actors behind them.

Actor Adam West, known for his role as Batman in the 1960s television series, will be the guest of honour of this year's edition of Ottawa Comiccon.

Also attending will be British entertainer John Barrowman, who is best known for depicting Captain Jack Harkness in Doctor Who and spin-off Torchwood. Barrowman currently plays Malcolm Merlyn in The CW network's series Arrow.