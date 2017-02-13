Conservative leadership hopefuls plan to vote against Islamophobia motion

Conservative MPs and leadership hopefuls are coming out against a motion set to go before the House of Commons Wednesday condemning Islamophobia.



Leadership candidates Maxime Bernier, Kellie Leitch and Andrew Scheer have all indicated they intend to vote against the motion.

The motion, M-103, from Liberal MP Iqra Khalid calls on the government to recognize the need to quell a increasing climate of hate and fear, request the heritage committee develop a government-wide approach to reducing racism, including Islamophobia and collect data on hate crime reports.

In an email to his supporters, Scheer said he is troubled the motion singles out one religion for special study and worries about the impact on free speech.

Bernier also told his supporters that while he opposes hate speech directed at members of any faith, he believes this motion could curtail legitimate criticism.

“Free speech is a fundamental Canadian value. We should reaffirm everyone's right to believe in and criticize whatever belief they want.”

Khalid did not return calls seeking to discuss her motion, but Amira Elghawaby with the National Council of Canadian Muslims who support the motion said it not meant to target debate.



She said there has been a consistent rise in hate speech against Muslims, which makes it worth ensuring the research looks at that issue.



“It’s important that we look at Islamophobia, because at the moment we have seen this growing rise of political rhetoric, targeting and marginalizing Canadian Muslims.”

