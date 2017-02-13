Locally made Valentine’s Day cards prove it’s the thought that counts

How many times have you heard someone grumble that Valentine’s Day is nothing but a Hallmark holiday?

It’s no slight on roses and love poems, but no couple has a generic love story — which is why generic gifts can fall flat.

Fortunately local card makers, like illustrator Melodie Burns and her local greeting card company Art of Melodious, have a secret weapon.

Burns’ Valentine’s Day designs include geese flying in heart formation, cuddling puffins, kissing chameleons and — based on a card she made for her husband — one that reads “I love you more than avocados.”

“You wouldn’t necessarily find Hallmark making an avocado card,” she said.

“People are putting a lot of thought in it. They’re looking for something unique because there are so many platforms to find cards that mean more.

“I’ve had people buy my cards just to frame them. That original art makes them more valuable in a sense,” she said.

That desire for something personal has led many a geeky couple to local designer Emily Griggs and her online store Sweet Ingenuity.

From pokeballs with hearts to dragons to gaming dice, Griggs cards have meaning for couples who play video games and indulge in geekiness together.

“A generic poem can say ‘I love you’, and sometimes that's nice enough,” said Griggs. “But a card picked out to really reflect the recipient's interests and personality can say, ‘Not only do I love you, but I also love your hobbies, your quirks, and your skills, and I've gone out of my way to express that in a way that will make you smile or laugh.’”

Griggs knows her cards don’t have the mass-appeal of generic ones, but that uniqueness is what makes them appealing.

Valentine's, frenemies or singletons — Antonella Ielo and Kylea Parker’s Motif Thieves have small batch cards for a different group of people.

The selection of cheeky cards available on their Shopify website aren’t the same ones you would find in a department store. Parker’s favourite valentine design is a card with a woman screaming “Valentine’s is cancelled.”

“We wanted them to be a little bit funny, and the Valentine’s ones specifically,” she said. “Not everyone has a Valentine, but you can always tell your friends that you love them.”

Parker said if cards are coming back in style, it’s because it's so much more personal than a text message, but cards don't have to be formal and stuffy.