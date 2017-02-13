Ottawa inventor says his product could have spared toddler injured in recent house fire

Reports are coming in saying that a house fire that left a Kanata toddler with severe burns may have been started by a humidifier.

In response, a local inventor has begun a campaign that promises discounts on his non-electric humidifier and donations to CHEO and the victim’s family.

Jeri Rodrigs says his "Rumidifier” could have saved the young boy from harm.

“These kinds of accidents happen every year,” he said. “I invented this product three years back just to prevent these kind of problems. … The moment I heard this news, I thought, ‘Oh my God. … Is it my fault that I’m not able to brand this product to more families so that they can prevent this accident?’”

In an effort to more widely distribute his device, which he considers potentially life-saving, Rodgrigs has dropped the price of his product by 25 per cent. He’s also offering free replacement filters to those who already own it and donating $1 from each sale to CHEO, and $2 to the family.

“Our goal is to at least donate $500 to CHEO and $1,000 to the family,” a Rumidifier press release says. “If the drive doesn’t result in this minimum amount, the company will be topping up the amount.”

Response to the campaign has been mixed, with some praising the entrepreneur, and others viewing it as foul marketing. Some remarks on Facebook have been so full of profanity that they’ve had to be removed, said Rodrigs.