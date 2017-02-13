Ottawa swordplay enthusiasts strive to fight right

In a world obsessed with superheroes, magic and fantasy, a band of local knights has decided to keep it real.

While some may dream of throwing around bolts of electricity or fireballs to incapacitate their foes, for the Armoured Company of the Sword, the magic is in the historical accuracy.

The company, which is about 60 members strong, has been around since the late ’90s. But only in the last couple years has the group strived to train with historically accurate techniques and weapons, said Greg Warne, the group’s unarmed-combat master.

When he first learned of the company a couple years ago, he said, “I just heard that they were guys who played with swords.”

Warne, who is trained in about a dozen different forms of martial arts, recalled being nonetheless enthralled when he first saw company members sparring at a chance encounter at the Plant Recreation Centre.

“I just looked in the room and I saw a couple of guys with swords whacking at each other, and I said, ‘Yeah!’ My wife said, ‘No!’ and I’ve been there ever since.”

The group also includes blacksmiths like Kane Ridding. His interest in swords and knights came from mythology and a love of Lord of the Rings.

Still, it was the historical reality of European sword fighting that got him interested in participating in the company.

“We are striving to understand … re-understand how sword fighting was done historically, and if you try and keep everything as accurate as physically possible, then we will have a better understanding of how it was done,” he said.

“It’s that idea of trying to recreate a lost art,” added Warne.

Part of that is testing traditional armour and swords to see how they really would have fared on the battlefield hundreds of years ago.

“Chain mail gives you a lot more manoeuvrability and agility, but it doesn’t stop a piercing attack. Plate mail will stop a piercing attack, but you can barely move and you are sucking wind after a minute,” explained Warne.

Many members of the group still like to attend events like comic-con, but their mission isn’t to educate fantasy lovers on reality. But they’ll happily speak with anyone interested to learn.

Still, a few parts of the fantasy world can still irk. For Ridding, it’s oversized swords.

Nonetheless, Warne distils his interest in knights and chivalry down to comic-book inspiration.