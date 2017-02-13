Post-snowstorm collision count in excess of 100

The numbers for Sunday’s snowstorm are 28 centimetres of snow, 30 collisions on Ottawa highways and 86 collisions on streets.

That’s according to Environment Canada, and Ontario and Ottawa police.

Since Sunday, Ottawa streets saw another 40 collisions by 10:30 a.m. Monday, and 11 on the highways.

Const. Chuck Benoit with the Ottawa police said, “Having 86 reported collisions is actually good for the type of weather that was on the roads,” considering none of them were serious, and an average day in Ottawa includes 50 collisions.

Last Sunday, Feb. 5, saw 55 collisions, he said.

Accidents on the highways weren’t particularly severe either, said Const. Rheal Levac with the OPP. Only a few resulted in injuries.

However, he said the high number of vehicles towed from ditches means drivers still aren’t slowing down to suit weather conditions.

“And that’s something that we’ve seen not just (Sunday) or this morning, that’s every winter,” he said.

Compared to 30 collisions on Sunday, previous Sundays saw 10 and five collisions.