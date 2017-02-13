Fake prescription drugs could be linked to local overdoses

Ottawa Public Health is warning residents about counterfeit prescription drugs that could be the cause of recent life-threatening overdoses in the city.

OPH said counterfeit pills like fake Oxycotin or Percocet can look almost identical to the real versions. The issue is that counterfeit drugs are much more dangerous than pharmaceutical-grade drugs, and could be laced with fentanyl.

“Obtaining drugs from a non-medical source such as a friend, ordering online, or a drug dealer is very risky and potentially life-threatening as there is no way to know what is actually in them or how toxic they may be,” reads the release.

At a board meeting on Monday night the overdose antidote drug naloxone was discussed. Right now anyone in the city can walk into a pharmacy and be trained to use a kit, but they are not yet available in public facilities.

Officer of health Isra Levy said public health is particularly concerned about casual drug users.

“People in the suburbs, people who are not frequent and regular users of illicit drugs who are just experimenting, who come across something or buy something on a Saturday night and put it away for a week or two,” said Levy. “Those are the people that we’re particularly worried about at the moment.”