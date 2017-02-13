Parents fight to save seven schools facing closure in the city's west end

Low enrolment in seven of the city’s west end schools means that five will close, and Ottawa Carleton District School Board trustees will have to make tough decisions about two more.

Trustees and the public made delegations on Monday evening, facing an emotional struggle to keep their local schools open.

The seven schools on the chopping block include J.H. Putman, Regina Street, Century, Grant Alternative School, Leslie Park, Greenbank Middle School and D. Aubrey Moodie Intermediate School.

The area being reviewed has 3,837 unfilled spots for students. The closures proposed by board staff would reduce that number by over half, with an estimated savings of $46.3 million over the next five years on maintenance backlog alone.

Around 21 full-time-equivalent positions would be eliminated including principals, administrative staff, library technicians and custodians.

Monday night’s meeting confirmed that five will close, while a decision about Regina Street and J.H. Putman was deferred to a Tuesday evening meeting.

Proposed changes and closures at west-end OCDSB schools Haley Ritchie/Metro OCDSB staff have made recommendations to close seven west end schools.

Trustee Theresa Kavanagh wants to keep Regina Street open by redrawing the boundaries and adding alternative school programming. She said she’s taking her cue from parents although she understands some schools will have to close.

“Change is hard. Kids survive, but it is hard,” she said. “People would like to have things stay the same, especially if it’s something in their neighbourhood. We do our best but it’s difficult to keep schools open when their numbers are dropping. So we have to make tough decisions sometimes.”

Trustee Anita Olsen Harper has made a controversial bid to relocate English students but retain French language instruction at J.H. Putman.

The French-English educational divide in Ottawa has been one of the main concerns expressed by parents. Enrolment in English streams has been on the decline, forcing two-track schools that teach separate classes in both languages to consider changing to one-track.