City opens website for feedback on Chateau Laurier addition

City of Ottawa planners have launched a special webpage to collect feedback on the Chateau Laurier addition from both local residents and people across the country.

“The Chateau is a beloved building in our city, it’s located within a very special context,” said planner Allison Hamlin. “Back in September when the applicant and owner released the news of the proposed addition to the media, people had strong reactions, especially on social media.”

Hamlin said she had concerns about managing the deluge of feedback expected from the public. The webpage has been created to help deal with over 2,000 official responses anticipated.

The new webpage includes a feedback form, a timeline and consolidated info about planning and heritage.

In September the owner of the historic hotel, Larco Investments, went public with plans to extend the rear of the building with two modern structures. Mayor Jim Watson tweeted they should go “back to the drawing board.”

The city also plans to work with a special Heritage Working Group composed of experts that will provide advice on the design, including its relationship to Major's Hill Park and Ottawa’s iconic skyline.

The group will have a closed meeting on February 24.

Planning staff didn't provide specific examples of feasible changes that could be implemented if the punlic feedback is overwhelmingly negative, but Coun. Mathieu Fleury said “anything and everything is on the table in my mind.”