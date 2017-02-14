Man surrenders to police after alleged pistol-whipping

A man has turned himself into police at the Elgin Street station in relation to an assault investigation.

Police say one man pistol-whipped another during a fight on Rideau Street earlier this month.

The criminal investigations unit had asked for the public’s assistance in identifying the male suspect on Feb. 8, almost two weeks after an altercation took place between two males near the 1-100 block of Rideau Street.

“One of the males involved in the altercation was carrying a black handgun. This same male assaulted the other male with the handgun,” said police in a news release.

Monday evening, Mahanad Alkobosi was arrested after arriving at the station, according to a subsequent news release. A black handgun was also turned over to police at that time.