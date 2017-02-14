Science museum lighthouse gets a yarn-bomb makeover

The city's coziness quotient got a major boost on Tuesday.

The Canadian Science and Technology Museum’s iconic lighthouse at the St. Laurent site was successfully “yarn-bombed.”

The project, which took 38 volunteers and thousands of hours to complete, was finished Tuesday with the help of Hydro Ottawa, whose high-line technicians adorned the lighthouse with a scarf and toque. The giant-size winter wear is made up of about 30 knitted blankets.

“We are very happy to have that out there for people to notice,” said Christina Tessier, the museum’s director general of the museum.

But project is about more than just getting attention.

Volunteers kitted 37 blankets, in addition to the 30 used for the scarf and toque, along with a bunch of scarves.

“All of these blankets are being donated to charity — for example for cancer patients, women’s shelters,” Tessier said.

As for the scarves, they’ve been placed along the rail at a bus stop in front of the lighthouse, which passers-by can take if they are feeling a bit chilly.

The project coincides with Random Acts of Kindness Week, which runs from Feb. 12-18.

While the yarn-bombing might not have a traditionally tech or science feel to it, Tessier said, but they prsented an opportunity to do something fun, and involve artists in the museum.

“We had our big graffiti wall that we put up working with students from across the country. We’ve got 400 feet of graffiti sitting in front of the museum, and this was just another step in saying that the arts are part of this science and tech spectrum,” she said.

Tessier expects the installation to be up until the end of February.