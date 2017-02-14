Two dead in Colonial Road crash

The crash took place around 10:30 a.m. according to Ottawa Fire who received multiple reports from 911 after a sedan and an SUV collided on the road near Canaan.

Both drivers were pronounced dead on scene and Ottawa Police have identified them as 58-year-old women, but they were not releasing any more information.



Police closed Colonial Road for several hours Tuesday and it was expected to remain that way through the afternoon commute. They had not identified the cause of the collision.