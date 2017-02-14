Two dead in Colonial Road crash
Mid-morning collision kills both drivers.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Two people were killed Tuesday in a tragic collision on Colonial Road.
The crash took place around 10:30 a.m. according to Ottawa Fire who received multiple reports from 911 after a sedan and an SUV collided on the road near Canaan.
Both drivers were pronounced dead on
Police closed Colonial Road for several hours Tuesday and it was expected to remain that way through the afternoon commute. They had not identified the cause of the collision.