Younger Canadians want a diverse Parliament and a day off to vote

The mydemocracy.ca survey the government unveiled last year didn’t ask the question directly, but it was meant to gauge Canadians support for a change to the voting system.

The government ultimately announced that no voting reform would be forthcoming.



The online questionnaire surveyed more than 380,000 Canadians on topics around the structure of Parliament and voting mechanisms.

While on some issues there was agreement between old and young, on others there was a wide generation gap.

While 53 per cent of Canadians aged between 18 and 29 favoured putting special measures to ensure Parliament reflected Canada’s diversity, only 38 per cent of people over 65 endorsed that idea.



In another question, 63 per cent of people in the younger bracket thought more action should be taken to encourage diversity in Parliament, only 47 per cent of seniors felt the same way.



The differences don’t stop there.



Younger Canadians also believed election day should be a statutory holiday, with 77 per cent of them agreeing or strongly agreeing with that idea.



Support for the holiday fades as Canadians get older according to the survey results with 49 per cent of people in their 40s welcoming the idea, but only 27 per cent of those over 65 looking for a holiday to vote.



Online voting, which Elections Canada has rejected for now, had the support of 57 per cent of 18-29 year olds , but only 44 per cent of people 65 and over.

Jane Hilderman, executive director of Samara Canada which works to re-connect Canadians with politics, said today’s youth are bucking trends.



“They are behaving differently and in the 2015 election they did turn out differently than people did before,” she said.

She said young people don’t all think alike, but many want more from politics than what they’re getting — namely choice.

She said policy makers would be wise to consider those ideas.