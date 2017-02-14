Younger Canadians want a diverse Parliament and a day off to vote
Mydemocracy survey reveals generation gap on certain issues like voting online.
A
A
The mydemocracy.ca survey the government unveiled last year didn’t ask the question directly, but it was meant to gauge Canadians support for a change to the voting system.
The government ultimately announced that no voting reform would be forthcoming.
The online questionnaire surveyed more than 380,000 Canadians on topics around the structure of Parliament and voting mechanisms.
While on some issues there was
While 53 per cent of Canadians aged between 18 and 29
In another question, 63
The differences don’t stop there.
Younger Canadians also believed election day should be a statutory holiday, with 77
Support for the holiday fades as Canadians get older according to the survey results with 49
Online voting, which Elections Canada has
Jane Hilderman, executive director of Samara Canada which works to
“They are behaving differently and in the 2015 election they did turn out differently than people did before,” she said.
She said young people don’t all think alike, but many want more from politics than what they’re getting — namely choice.
She said policy makers would be wise to consider those ideas.
“The worst-case scenario we can have is that a generation has checked out of our institutions and there is a whole sort of disaffection towards them.”
The survey got a high response rate from younger Canadians. In a statement, Democratic Reform Minister Karina Gould said the government welcomed their feedback.
“Young Canadians are already leading in many areas in our country including in our democracy. We will continue to seek out their advice and perspectives as we strengthen and safeguard our democratic institutions.”
