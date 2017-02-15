Alternative eco programming could keep Regina Street school open

A unique proposal to turn Regina Street Public School into an alternative school focused on ecological learning could save it from being closed.

For the past five years the public school has made use of nearby Mud Lake as a tool for regular hands on outdoor learning. That unique project could save the school from being closed down as the OCDSB looks to save money by shuttering under capacity schools.

In order to keep the school open, parents and area trustee Theresa Kavanagh are advocating that it become a unique regional “lab school” for kindergarten to Grade 6 students focused on environmental education.

The Alternative School model has garnered interest from the faculty of education at the University of Ottawa as a formal partner for the project.

On Tuesday and Wednesday evening meetings school trustees voted on whether to follow through on recommended school closures. Regina Street was on the list, but has been tentatively spared because of the proposal.

A final decision will be made March 1.

“I’ve very pleased that at this point in time the other trustees recognize the benefit of combining the alternative model to Regina with the present population,” said Kavanagh.